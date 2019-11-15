Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $207.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Shore Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 285,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

