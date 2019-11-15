Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In related news, insider Christopher N. C. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($17,770.81).

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

