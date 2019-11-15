Short Interest in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Increases By 12.9%

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Accenture stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after acquiring an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

