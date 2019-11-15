Short Interest in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expands By 15.7%

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Adobe by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Adobe by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

