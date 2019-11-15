Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Decreases By 33.3%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 974,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 87,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

AIV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 7,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

