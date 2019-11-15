Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Grows By 128.3%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the September 30th total of 47,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AFH opened at $0.55 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 612,211 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Atlas Financial by 68.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.