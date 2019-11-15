Short Interest in Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Increases By 41.0%

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BKJ stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Bancorp of New Jersey has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter worth about $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000.

Bancorp of New Jersey Company Profile

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

