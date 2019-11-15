Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Expands By 26.4%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 10,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

NYSE:BTE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Baytex Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,224,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Baytex Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,640,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Baytex Energy by 76.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

