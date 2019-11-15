Short Interest in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Drops By 13.9%

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $27.57 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,274,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.