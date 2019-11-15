Short Interest in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Increases By 12.8%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.581 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

