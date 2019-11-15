Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Drops By 15.9%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 505,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

