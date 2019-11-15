Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rises By 119.1%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 37,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.88.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DYNT shares. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.