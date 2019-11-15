Short Interest in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Expands By 71.2%

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 188,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFOI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 69.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

