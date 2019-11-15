Short Interest in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Grows By 800.0%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

