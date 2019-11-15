Short Interest in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Drops By 16.8%

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 60,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

EVBN stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

