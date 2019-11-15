Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Grows By 11.1%

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 10,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

EXC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,817,730 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,922,342,000 after purchasing an additional 476,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,288,295 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $828,800,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,239,469 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $634,699,000 after acquiring an additional 255,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,701,000 after acquiring an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.