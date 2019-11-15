Short Interest in Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) Declines By 20.1%

Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 113,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federated National during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Federated National during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federated National during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Federated National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated National by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated National alerts:

FNHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Federated National stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Federated National has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Federated National had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Federated National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Federated National’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.