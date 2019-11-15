Short Interest in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Increases By 19.0%

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FORK stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fuling Global has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Get Fuling Global alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuling Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Fuling Global worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fuling Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuling Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.