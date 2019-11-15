Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expands By 10.5%

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,214. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market cap of $863.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.21.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 530,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 261,383 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

