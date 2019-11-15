Short Interest in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rises By 20.4%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 33.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lovesac in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Lovesac stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 286,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 104,219 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

