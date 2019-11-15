Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declines By 65.5%

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.32% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

