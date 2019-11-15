Short Interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Declines By 20.9%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 59,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORMP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Leonard Sank purchased 25,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 364,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,797.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

