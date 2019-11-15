Short Interest in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rises By 14.4%

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $81,360.00. Also, Director John E. Major bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,617 shares in the company, valued at $522,953.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $246,110 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ORBC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

