Short Interest in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Decreases By 13.1%

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $38.28 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 51.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

