Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Drops By 18.9%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

SSI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 287,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. Stage Stores has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $381.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Russ Lundy II purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,770 shares in the company, valued at $161,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 312,000 shares of company stock worth $1,264,805. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

