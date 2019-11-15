Short Interest in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Grows By 92.4%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the September 30th total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Tandy Leather Factory accounts for about 1.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 5.84% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. Tandy Leather Factory has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

