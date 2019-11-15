Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Grows By 33.7%

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,109.82. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $832.88 and a 12-month high of $1,108.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,079.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,041.95.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

