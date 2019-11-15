Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expands By 20.7%

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 111,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

WHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley set a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth about $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth about $179,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

