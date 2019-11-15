Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Short Interest Update

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Approximately 29.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the second quarter worth $13,677,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the second quarter worth $8,302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 119,384 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the second quarter worth $2,696,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 6,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $233.45 million, a P/E ratio of -86.08 and a beta of 2.58. Shotspotter has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

