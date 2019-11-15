Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 785,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 294,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,818. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $137.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Signature Bank by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

