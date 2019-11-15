SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. "

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBOW. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of SBOW stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $26.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $347,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $126,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 57.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

