Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Up 99.2% in October

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $25.41. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,271. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.73. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo acquired 16,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 81.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 42.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 249,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 74,556 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

