Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.60, 264,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 96,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 23.48%.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $860,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,087,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,452,739.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,720 over the last ninety days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 154,031 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.