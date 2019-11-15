Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on the potash development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sirius Minerals from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 4 ($0.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Sirius Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON:SXX opened at GBX 3.26 ($0.04) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.30. Sirius Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,389 ($109.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $228.55 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Christopher N. Fraser purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Sirius Minerals Company Profile

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.