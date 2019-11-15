Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells $1,980,200.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $1,980,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,989,314.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.75 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 195.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,552,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 176,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 40,627 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

