Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $30,750.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Cal Henderson sold 14,809 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $307,286.75.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $32,925.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $34,560.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $31,815.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $31,680.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $33,870.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

WORK traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,485,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,314. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Slack and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.