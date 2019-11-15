SLS International (AMEX:SLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.68), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLS. Maxim Group raised SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SLS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

