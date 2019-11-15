SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.21, 3,267,161 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,352,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in SM Energy by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in SM Energy by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 118,702 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SM Energy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 295.67 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

