Smartshare Hits 1-Day Volume of $201,929.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $201,929.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00241081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01457900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.