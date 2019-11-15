SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.08. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 26,438,900 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Also, insider Kay Oswald purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $47,628.00. Insiders bought a total of 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,488,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

