Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2019 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

10/25/2019 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Southwest Airlines was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

10/10/2019 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Southwest Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

9/23/2019 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are appreciative of Southwest Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In 2018, the company rewarded $2.3 billion to its shareholders. Continuing its pro-investor approach, in May 2019, the carrier's board increased its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 18 cents per share and cleared a new buyback program. Passenger revenue growth (up 2.9% in the first half of 2019), despite the MAX groundings, is an added positive. The airline’s unit revenue guidance for third-quarter 2019 is also upbeat. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest have outperformed its industry so far this year. However, non-fuel unit costs are rising due to the MAX groundings and might limit bottom-line growth. Fuel-efficiency is also being hampered with the company's most fuel-efficient aircraft remaining grounded.”

NYSE:LUV opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,171 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

