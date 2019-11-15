SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

