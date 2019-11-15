Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given Equal weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 6,710 ($87.68).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.10 ($137.33) to GBX 9,680 ($126.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,758.18 ($101.37).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 8,350 ($109.11) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,807.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,301.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

