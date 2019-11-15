Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down to $116.99

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.99, but opened at $116.99. Splunk shares last traded at $119.48, with a volume of 122,336 shares trading hands.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 2.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,881.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,906 shares of company stock worth $3,187,086. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 5.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 49.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,527,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Splunk by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

