Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,330. The company has a market cap of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

