SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRCI. MKM Partners lowered shares of SRC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of SRC Energy to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.39.

SRC Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. 1,859,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,544. SRC Energy has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SRC Energy by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,437 shares during the last quarter.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

