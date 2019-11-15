STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Scott D. Barnes Sells 1,583 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $55,294.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,347.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STAA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 408,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 2.34.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 54.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.