Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Update

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 6.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 229,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 45,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,197. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $938.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

