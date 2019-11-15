Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Star Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 45,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.22. Star Group has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

