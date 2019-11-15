Stars Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,527% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on TSG. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Desjardins downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stars Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 109.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Stars Group has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

